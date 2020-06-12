April 25, 1933 - June 9, 2020
Richard “Dan” DeVries, 87 of Douglas, passed away on June 9, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was born on April 25, 1933 to Richard & Helen (Jones) DeVries. He was born in Endicott, Nebraska and moved to Douglas as a sophomore in High School. Dan went to the University of Nebraska Lincoln for one year before his draft into the U.S. Army. After completing his service in May of 1955, he returned from France and married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Smith on October 5, 1957 at the St. Leo's Catholic Church in Palmyra.
Dan farmed and sold cars for a few years before taking on the role of Douglas' Postmaster. He continued to farm and retired from the post office after 28 years. He founded and co-owned RFD Sales Cabinet Shop. Today the family business stands under the ownership of Dan's daughter, Patty Hinrichsen. Dan was also an active member of St. Martin's Catholic Church.
He is survived by his Children: Dr. Frank (Tina) DeVries, Patricia (Dale) Hinrichsen; Grandchildren: Vincent (Jessica) Hinrichsen, Ashley (Ryan) Beach, Jacob (Shayla) Hinrichsen, Allison Hinrichsen, Adam DeVries, Grant DeVries, Sydney DeVries, Gabrielle DeVries, Daniel DeVries, Alexis (Jeremy) Harris and 11 Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his Parents: Richard & Helen (Jones) DeVries; Wife: Caroline Smith; Son: Donnie DeVries; Brother: Paul DeVries; and Sister: Mary Kay Kirby.
A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 13th at 10:00 A.M. at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Douglas. It will be livestreamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page starting at 10:00 A.M. The graveside service will be held at 11:30 A.M. at St. Martin's Catholic Cemetery in Douglas. The service will be available by radio broadcast in your vehicle. Public visitation will be held on Friday, June 12th from 9 A.M. until 5 P.M. at the funeral home in Syracuse with a private rosary to follow at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.