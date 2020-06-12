Richard “Dan” DeVries

A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 13th at 10:00 A.M. at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Douglas. It will be livestreamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page starting at 10:00 A.M. The graveside service will be held at 11:30 A.M. at St. Martin's Catholic Cemetery in Douglas. The service will be available by radio broadcast in your vehicle. Public visitation will be held on Friday, June 12th from 9 A.M. until 5 P.M. at the funeral home in Syracuse with a private rosary to follow at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com