January 26, 1945 - March 11, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Richard D. Lorensen, 75 of Weeping Water, passed away on March 11, 2020 in Lincoln. He was born January 26, 1945 to Willis & Ida (Cappen) Lorensen.
He is survived by his Wife: Mary Ann Lorensen; Children: Kris (Carl) Lorensen-Stanley, Terry (Teresa) Lorensen; Grandchildren: Jessie, Zoe, Lilly and Luke. He was preceded in death by his Parents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, 108 North Elm, Weeping Water, NE 402-267-2485 Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com
To send flowers to the family of Richard Lorensen, please visit Tribute Store.