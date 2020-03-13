Richard D. Lorensen
Richard D. Lorensen

January 26, 1945 - March 11, 2020

Richard D. Lorensen, 75 of Weeping Water, passed away on March 11, 2020 in Lincoln. He was born January 26, 1945 to Willis & Ida (Cappen) Lorensen.

He is survived by his Wife: Mary Ann Lorensen; Children: Kris (Carl) Lorensen-Stanley, Terry (Teresa) Lorensen; Grandchildren: Jessie, Zoe, Lilly and Luke. He was preceded in death by his Parents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, 108 North Elm, Weeping Water, NE 402-267-2485 Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com

