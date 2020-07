Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Richard D Lockman, age 77, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. Richard was born December 28, 1942. Memorial service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. lincolnfh.com