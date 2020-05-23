Richard D. “Dick” Hitz was born May 19, 1929 to Elden B. and Edith T. (Graff) Hitz in Lincoln, Nebraska. Graduate, Lincoln High School and UNL College of Business Administration. Dick married Marilyn Mae Seward in 1950, then served in the US Army at Fort Devens, MA. He held a 55-year career with Lincoln Federal Savings & Loan, serving as Senior Vice President and Secretary, Board of Directors.

Dick is survived by daughters Sue (Dave) Moraczewski, Doris (Jim) Lewis of Lincoln and sons Don (Laura Christensen) of Goehner and Jim (Leigh) of Greenwood Village, CO. His grandchildren include Anne Moraczewski and Leigh (Eric) Gordon of Lincoln; Mike (Nadia) Lewis of Sammamish, WA; Tanya (Alan) Baker of London, England; Steve (Emily) Lewis of Chicago IL; Carolyn (Ryan) Dougherty of Carbondale, CO; and Richard (Brooke) Hitz of San Diego, CA; along with 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers Wayne Hitz of Lincoln and Roger Hitz of Kansas City, MO. Preceded in death by wife Marilyn, son John, and brother Marvin “Bud” Hitz.