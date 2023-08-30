A visitation will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Family will receive friends at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Seward from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Divine Mercy Chaplet being Prayed at 7:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Seward with Monsignor Robert Tucker Celebrating the Mass. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11:00 a.m. at Seward Cemetery, Seward, with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Dwight Legion Post #110.