{{featured_button_text}}

July 29, 1934 - October 12, 2019

Richard C. Ziegler, 85, of Friend, died Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Crete.Born July 29, 1934, Rushville, NE. US Air Force Veteran 1952-1956. Received, bachelor, master and specialist degrees from Chadron State College. Owned Sheridan County Star newspaper, also was a teacher/principal/superintendent at Morrill, Hyannis, Rushville, Clarks & Burwell Public Schools. Member, St. Joseph Catholic Church, lifetime member, American Legion, avid hunter, woodworker, enjoyed photography and tolerated fishing from time to time.

Survived by wife, Ruth, children & spouses, Wade & Christine Ziegler, Rachel Knapp, Kristin & Pete Becker, 5 grandchildren, Brayden & Jake Knapp, Logan & Mitchell Ziegler, Zoe Becker, half-brother, Sam Morgan.

Memorial Service, 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 21, 2019, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Friend. Rosary, prior to service, 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to be shared with organizations dear to Dick's heart. Lauber Funeral and Cremation Services of Friend.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments