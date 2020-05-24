× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 5, 1944 - March 13, 2020

Richard B. Gilliland, age 75, passed away from stage 4 cancer, in Mesa, AZ. He was one of 4 children and grew up in Whittier, CA. After high school, Rick moved to Hastings, NE with a basketball scholarship to Hastings College. After college, he served in the Army Reserves in Vietnam.

After returning, he joined the PGA as Riverside Golf Club Assistant Professional. Rick went on to be Head Professional at Kearney Country Club and Sterling Colorado Country Club. Then moving to Lincoln, he was Head Professional at the Country Club of Lincoln and later, Teaching Professional at North Forty Golf Course until they closed.

Rick is survived by Maggie Kiene, his wife of 12 years, his son Randall Gilliland, brother Rod Dargatz, sister Robin (Ron), and cousins, all in California. Preceded in death by parents and one sister.

Celebration of his life will be later.

