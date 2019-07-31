August 13, 1939 - July 29, 2019
Richard Allen “Dick” Bennett, 79, of Wymore, passed away on July 29, 2019. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Linda; children, Dawn Bennett, Jesse Bennett, and Elizabeth (Benjamin) Bird; three grandchildren; one great-grandson; and a host of extended family and friends.
Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home, Wymore. Bright colors and casual dress are requested. A register book will be available 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family greeting 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Big Indian Archers. Online register book at ghchapel.com.
