Richard Alan Brunke
October 30, 1952 - December 25, 2020

On Friday, December 25, 2020, Richard Alan Brunke of Lincoln, NE, passed away at the age of 68. Rich was born on October 30, 1952 in Lincoln, Ne to Alvin and Doris (Renz) Brunke. He was married March 3, 1973 to Pamella Wuethrich, they had two children. Rich owned and operated Midwest Roofing for 36 years. He enjoyed his British car hobby, reading, canoeing, and spending time with his family and friends.

Rich is survived by his wife Pamella; daughter Dawn (Shane) Helmstader; son Joel (Jenny) Brunke; grandchildren Ashlynn and Landen; brother and sisters Arlynn (Becky), Mary, Lonna; sisters-in-Law Sharon (Bob) Kerns, Marlene Frazier, Bev (Doyle) Adams; and nieces, nephews.

No memorial gathering at this time. Condolences can be left at aspenaftercare.com. Suggested donations in memory of Rich: American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association, Lincoln Parks Foundation, Heartland Cancer Foundation.

