On Friday, December 25, 2020, Richard Alan Brunke of Lincoln, NE, passed away at the age of 68. Rich was born on October 30, 1952 in Lincoln, Ne to Alvin and Doris (Renz) Brunke. He was married March 3, 1973 to Pamella Wuethrich, they had two children. Rich owned and operated Midwest Roofing for 36 years. He enjoyed his British car hobby, reading, canoeing, and spending time with his family and friends.