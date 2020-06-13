Richard A. Weak

January 31, 1934 – June 10, 2020
Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Marilyn; parents, Orie and Pearl; sister, Shirley; and granddaughter, Emily Lighthart Allen. Survived by children: Michael, Patrick, Jann Lighthart (David) and Steven (Theresa); grandchildren: Carlyn Kirwin, Lisa Alzamora (Dante), Theodore Weak (Kynie), Daniel Weak and Nicholas Weak; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Weak (Becky); brother-in-law, James Rotella (Becky); many nieces and nephews.
Private Family Service: Monday, June 15th at 11am. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, visit our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. www.heafeyheafey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.