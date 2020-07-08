Richard A. Roberts
View Comments

Richard A. Roberts

{{featured_button_text}}

Richard A. Roberts

Lincoln, December 4, 1938 - July 6, 2020

To send flowers to the family of Richard Roberts, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News