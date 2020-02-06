Richard A. Diaz, born March 16, 1931 in West Des Moines, IA to Lucy and George Diaz. During high school he was a strong athlete playing all facets of sports. He was inducted into the Mexican Hall of Fame for softball. He married the love of his life Monette Shaw on February 23, 1957 in Des Moines, IA. He retired from Goodyear after 32 years of service and was in the Air Force as Airman 2nd Class – Korean War. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Huskers and Kansas City Royals. He always loved visits from his family and loved to tell stories.