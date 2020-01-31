March 12, 1960 - January 25, 2020

Rhonda Loray Smith Evangelist, 59, of Lincoln, passed away January 25, 2020, born to Merrill and Mildred Ann (Miller) Smith on March 12, 1960, in Lincoln, NE.

Rhonda is survived by her mother, children, Toraye Smith, Te-Airn Davis (Faizon), Ti-Yonda Knaff, sister, Beverly (Wilson) Hill, all of Lincoln, NE, grandchildren, Taur'Rencia Smith-Ellis, Taurian Smith II, Kamille Palmer, great grandchild, Ca'Vae Smith-Ellis, two uncles, six aunts, as well as, many loving family members and friends. Preceded in death by her father, and son, Taurian Smith.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel, 245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln. Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Metcalf Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Metcalffuneralservices.com

