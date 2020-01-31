Rhonda Loray Smith Evangelist
View Comments

Rhonda Loray Smith Evangelist

{{featured_button_text}}
Rhonda Loray Smith Evangelist

March 12, 1960 - January 25, 2020

Rhonda Loray Smith Evangelist, 59, of Lincoln, passed away January 25, 2020, born to Merrill and Mildred Ann (Miller) Smith on March 12, 1960, in Lincoln, NE.

Rhonda is survived by her mother, children, Toraye Smith, Te-Airn Davis (Faizon), Ti-Yonda Knaff, sister, Beverly (Wilson) Hill, all of Lincoln, NE, grandchildren, Taur'Rencia Smith-Ellis, Taurian Smith II, Kamille Palmer, great grandchild, Ca'Vae Smith-Ellis, two uncles, six aunts, as well as, many loving family members and friends. Preceded in death by her father, and son, Taurian Smith.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel, 245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln. Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Metcalf Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Metcalffuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family of Rhonda Evangelist, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News