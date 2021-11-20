Rhoda Levin Priesman
April 22, 1944 - November 16, 2021
Rhoda Levin Priesman passed away peacefully in Lincoln on November 16, 2021 at the age of 77. She was born on April 22, 1944 in Galveston, Texas to Herbert and Elsie Levin and was raised in Texas City. She was a social and energetic creature who always prioritized family and friends.
After high school graduation, Rhoda ventured to The University of Oklahoma where she earned a bachelor's degree in education. She met her husband, native Omahan Harlan Priesman, while in college. Rhoda and Harlan were married in Galveston in grand fashion before moving to Lincoln in 1968. After adjusting to the initial shock of the "northern" cold, she came to enjoy the Lincoln community and made many wonderful Lincoln friends. She was an elementary school teacher until she became a mother. Rhoda appreciated fine jewelry and would later start her own jewelry business.
Rhoda was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend who is greatly missed. She remained a light to others even while contending with a long illness.
Rhoda is survived by her husband Harlan, her sister Sandy, her son and daughter-in-law Corey and Kristin Priesman, her daughter and son-in-law Jamie and Jeff Weisbrot, and her grandchildren Leo and Elise Priesman and Evan and Grant Weisbrot.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 21 at 1 pm at Mount Carmel Cemetery and will be followed by a gathering at Tifereth Israel Synagogue. Donations can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, The Jewish Federation of Omaha, and Tifereth Israel Synagogue. Condolences/LiveStream information: www.bmlfh.com.