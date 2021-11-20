Rhoda Levin Priesman

April 22, 1944 - November 16, 2021

Rhoda Levin Priesman passed away peacefully in Lincoln on November 16, 2021 at the age of 77. She was born on April 22, 1944 in Galveston, Texas to Herbert and Elsie Levin and was raised in Texas City. She was a social and energetic creature who always prioritized family and friends.

After high school graduation, Rhoda ventured to The University of Oklahoma where she earned a bachelor's degree in education. She met her husband, native Omahan Harlan Priesman, while in college. Rhoda and Harlan were married in Galveston in grand fashion before moving to Lincoln in 1968. After adjusting to the initial shock of the "northern" cold, she came to enjoy the Lincoln community and made many wonderful Lincoln friends. She was an elementary school teacher until she became a mother. Rhoda appreciated fine jewelry and would later start her own jewelry business.

Rhoda was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend who is greatly missed. She remained a light to others even while contending with a long illness.