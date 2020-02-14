Reynold “Rey” Hladky
September 20, 1937 - February 11, 2020

Reynold “Rey” Hladky, 82, of Bee, died Feb. 11, 2020. Visitation will be from 1–8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, with the family receiving friends from 6–8 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Rosary at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Bee. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at the church, with Father Raymond Jansen celebrating Mass. Graveside service and interment at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church for the upkeep of the Grotto. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com

Service information

Feb 14
Visitation
Friday, February 14, 2020
1:00PM-8:30PM
Feb 14
Family Receiving Friends
Friday, February 14, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Feb 15
Rosary
Saturday, February 15, 2020
10:00AM
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
350 Elm Street
Bee, NE 68314
Feb 15
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, February 15, 2020
10:30AM
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
350 Elm Street
Bee, NE 68314
Feb 15
Graveside Services and Interment
Saturday, February 15, 2020
11:30AM
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery
Rock Creek Road and C.R. 238
Bee, NE 68314
