Reynold “Rey” Hladky, 82, of Bee, died Feb. 11, 2020. Visitation will be from 1–8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, with the family receiving friends from 6–8 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Rosary at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Bee. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at the church, with Father Raymond Jansen celebrating Mass. Graveside service and interment at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church for the upkeep of the Grotto. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com