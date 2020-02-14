You have free articles remaining.
September 20, 1937 - February 11, 2020
Reynold “Rey” Hladky, 82, of Bee, died Feb. 11, 2020. Visitation will be from 1–8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, with the family receiving friends from 6–8 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Rosary at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Bee. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at the church, with Father Raymond Jansen celebrating Mass. Graveside service and interment at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church for the upkeep of the Grotto. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com
Service information
1:00PM-8:30PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
10:00AM
350 Elm Street
Bee, NE 68314
10:30AM
350 Elm Street
Bee, NE 68314
11:30AM
Rock Creek Road and C.R. 238
Bee, NE 68314