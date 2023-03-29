Rex Odo Snyder, 85, of Lincoln passed away March 23, 2023. Born June 29, 1937, in Wymore, NE to Lester and Grayce (Forbes) Snyder. Rex served in the Nebraska Army National Guard. He was Data Processing Supervisor for State Farm Insurance, retiring after 42 years. Rex loved his life, his family, friends, cars, playing cards, and his “Bud”. He was an avid “Ping” golfer.