Rex Odo Snyder
June 29, 1937 - March 23, 2023
Rex Odo Snyder, 85, of Lincoln passed away March 23, 2023. Born June 29, 1937, in Wymore, NE to Lester and Grayce (Forbes) Snyder. Rex served in the Nebraska Army National Guard. He was Data Processing Supervisor for State Farm Insurance, retiring after 42 years. Rex loved his life, his family, friends, cars, playing cards, and his “Bud”. He was an avid “Ping” golfer.
Family members include his wife, Carol; son Jeff (Leah) Snyder; daughter Kim Zimmerman (Mike Hite); stepsons Dennis (Laurie) Burling, and Doug (Michelle) Burling; grandchildren Justin Zimmerman, Eric Burling (Huong Dao), Stacey, Brian, Brendan, and Kayla Burling; great-grandchildren Arthur and Ericson Burling, Peyton, Carter, and Addison Zimmerman. Preceded in death by his parents and his brother.
Memorial Service: 4:00 pm Saturday, April 1, 2023, Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Memorials to: HoriSun Hospice, The Monarch or your personal choice. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com