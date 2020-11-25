November 21, 2020

Rex E. Carpenter left this world on Nov. 21, 2020, in Grand Island surrounded by his family after battling Covid 19 for several weeks. Born on St. Patrick's Day, 1940, in Burwell, Nebraska to Audrey (Sigmund) Carpenter, Rex was the 7th of 10 children. He attended Burwell High School and served our country in the United States Air Force. He met Jonadyne (Jonni) Allen in Lincoln in 1960, married her on February 4, 1961, and loved her for 60 years. Rex and Jonni raised their three sons and a daughter in a house full of energy and mischief, encouraging them to reach for their dreams and instilling in them a deep sense of community. Above all, Rex loved family.

Rex was a car man from the start. Always a hard worker, he worked long hours to provide for his young family. He started at MacDonald Motors in Lincoln washing cars and working in the shop during the day. He would come home to have dinner with his family and to play with the kids. He would then shower, put on his only suit, and head back to try to sell cars. Over the next several decades, he worked as salesman, general manager, and became a new car dealer in his own right. He owned several car dealerships including Carpenter Cars where he had the Nissan and Chrysler franchises. Most recently he owned Auto America, which he was proud to operate in partnership with his oldest son, Scott.