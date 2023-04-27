Rex Sheets passed away unexpectedly at his home in Lincoln NE, April 23rd at age 56. He was born November 3, 1966 to Wes and Loretta Sheets and lived his entire life in the Meadow Lane area of Lincoln, NE close to parents and his one brother, Eric. He graduated from Lincoln East High School and found his calling fixing and constructing “things” of many persuasions with his Grandfathers penchant for using bailing wire and expediency. Activities involving the outdoors were always at the top of his bucket list. In recent years projects involving planting and harvesting farm crops ranked high on his priorities. But regardless of the time and place an option to be fishing and/or hunting took precedent, sometimes at the drop of a hat. He truly loved to be outdoors in the world of nature with archery equipment hunting or with a fishing pole near some water.