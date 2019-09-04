February 27, 1950 - August 29, 2019
Reverend Dr. Michael Warren Combs, of Lincoln and formerly of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, went to rest with the Lord on August 29, 2019, at the age of 69. Born February 27, 1950 to Rev. Robert B. and Hattie (Terry) Combs, in New Orleans, La. Dr. Combs was a professor of political science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and pastor of the Mount Zion Baptist Church, Lincoln.
Rev. Dr. Combs is survived by his wife of 40 years, Dr. Gwendolyn Marizett Combs, sons Reverend Tremaine M. Combs (Tierra) and Ashton J.M. Combs (Chloe); also grandchildren Michael-Eugene, Makenzie, Mary, Leah and David Combs; 4 brothers, 1 sister; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 5-7 pm Sunday, September 8, at Mount Zion Baptist Church. Celebration of life and Homegoing service: 11 am Monday, September 9, at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 3301 N. 56th Street, Lincoln. Memorials to the family and flowers to be sent to Metcalf Funeral and Memorial Services, 245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln, NE 68503. Condolences at metcalffuneralservices.com
