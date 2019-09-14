August 14, 1925 - September 9, 2019
Rev. Paul R. Schmidt, 94, passed away on September 9, 2019. Paul Richard Schmidt was born to Carl and Eva Schmidt on August 14, 1925 in Wichita, Kansas; the third of six children. At age 11 his family moved to southern California where he and his family were charter members of Zion Lutheran Church at Maywood.
Paul Schmidt was a man of deep faith, he was devoted to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and served Him all through his life. He began his ministerial training in Oakland, California, graduating in the summer of 1945. He graduated from Concordia Theological Seminary, Springfield, Illinois in June of 1950.
In August of 1951 he married Margaret Ann (Peggy) Wulf, originally of Eagle, Nebraska. In the course of his ministry Paul served congregations in Franklin, Bloomington, Wood River, Cairo, all in Nebraska, a church in Indio, California as well as churches in Nebraska City; and Crete, Nebraska. After 23 years in the parish ministry, Pastor Schmidt specialized in ministry.
You have free articles remaining.
In the following years he served in Lincoln, at the Nebraska State Regional Center, as Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service state coordinator for resettlement of Vietnamese refugees as Lutheran chaplain at the Nebraska State Developmental Center in Beatrice and at Bryan Hospital. His last official ministry post was to a congregation in New Orleans where he served as a hospital chaplain.
In 1988 he and Peggy returned to Lincoln. In retirement he worked with Lutheran Family Service coordinating visitations at local hospitals. Paul's interests were reading, golfing, gardening, singing in Christ Lutheran men's choir, and following activities of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include: wife Margaret (Peggy) Schmidt, daughter Angela M. (David) Drevo, son Martin P. (Laura) Schmidt, six grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; sisters Ruth Albrecht and Louise Schmidt, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Carl, and sisters Kathryn Porsch and Eva Brewster.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am Monday September 16, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church 4325 Sumner St Lincoln, NE. Graveside service at Eagle Cemetery in Eagle, NE before service at 9:30 am. Visitation Sunday September 15, 2019 3-5 pm at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel 3950 Hohensee. In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to The Lutheran Hour and Christ Lutheran Church. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Paul Schmidt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.