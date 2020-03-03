February 1, 1927 - February 27, 2020
The Rev. John Calvin David, 93 of Lincoln, NE, passed away on February 27, 2020. He was born on February 1, 1927 in Lahore, Punjab, India to The Rev. George and Mrs. Agnes David. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Baring Union Christian College, Batala, Punjab, India and Bachelor of Divinity from Serampore College founded by William Carey, 1960. John was ordained on October 19, 1958 at Ambala Church in Punjab. In 1966 John moved to Chicago, Illinois where he attended McCormick Theological Seminary and earned a Master of Arts (June 1967) as well as a second Master's of Theology from Seabury Western Theological Seminary (May 1968). John married Shakuntala E. Mann on December 23, 1959 in Delhi, India. John and Shakuntala served many churches in India and the United States (Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska) and finished their Christian Ministry work in Micronesia. John retired from church ministry in 1993, but continued as an Interim Minister in southeast Nebraska.
Even before entering seminary, John's faith was very important to him. His faith carried him to America in 1966, where he knew no one; but he was confident in God and the path he chose. He believed that God led him to America and was joined by Shakuntala and their four children. John always approached all decisions using his faith to guide him. His guiding principle has always been a family that prays together stays together.
John is survived in life by his wife of 60 years, Shakuntala and all five of their children, Mona (Frank) Starman, Asnath “Ozzie” (Paul) Downes, Sherry (John) Weber, John (Heather) David and James David and (Seema David); 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also, Lois Sobkoviak (sister) of Crete, Illinois, and Eric (Edith) David (brother) of Toronto, Canada and many nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, two brothers, four sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law and a few nieces and nephews.
The family will host a Memorial service at Northeast United Church of Christ (6200 Adams Street, Lincoln) on Wednesday, March 4th at 10:30 AM. A private inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the UCC Retired Ministers' Fund.