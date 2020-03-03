The Rev. John Calvin David, 93 of Lincoln, NE, passed away on February 27, 2020. He was born on February 1, 1927 in Lahore, Punjab, India to The Rev. George and Mrs. Agnes David. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Baring Union Christian College, Batala, Punjab, India and Bachelor of Divinity from Serampore College founded by William Carey, 1960. John was ordained on October 19, 1958 at Ambala Church in Punjab. In 1966 John moved to Chicago, Illinois where he attended McCormick Theological Seminary and earned a Master of Arts (June 1967) as well as a second Master's of Theology from Seabury Western Theological Seminary (May 1968). John married Shakuntala E. Mann on December 23, 1959 in Delhi, India. John and Shakuntala served many churches in India and the United States (Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska) and finished their Christian Ministry work in Micronesia. John retired from church ministry in 1993, but continued as an Interim Minister in southeast Nebraska.