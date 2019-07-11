March 23, 1930 - July 8, 2019
Rev. Edwin “Ed” Siegfried Roleder, 89, of Lincoln, was born on March 23, 1930, to Emil and Selma (Schmidt) Roleder at Vegreville, Alberta, Canada and was the youngest of five children. He was baptized May 5, 1930 and confirmed on April 2, 1944. The family moved to Kimball, South Dakota in 1936 and to Lodi, California in 1940 where Ed graduated from High School in 1948. He then attended Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa where Ed met his future bride, Bonnie Belle Balke from Nebraska. They were married on August 16, 1953 at American Lutheran Church in Adams.
Edwin received his Master of Divinity degree from Wartburg Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa in 1956. He and Bonnie moved to their first parish, Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Portland, Oregon. After serving there for nine years, they moved to Denver, Colorado in 1966 where Ed served as the pastor at American Lutheran Memorial Church, and then to Lincoln in 1975, where he was the pastor at Sheridan Lutheran Church until 1980. Ed then served as director of development at Martin Luther Home in Beatrice. He and Bonnie moved to Tacoma, Washington where he was the director of development for Tacoma Lutheran Home until he retired in 1998. They settled back in Lincoln in 2001. Ed went to be with his Lord on Monday, July 8, 2019 while living at The Monarch in Lincoln having reached the earthly age of 89 years, three months and 15 days.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Siegfried and Bill, and sister Agnes. Those left to mourn his passing are his loving wife Bonnie of Lincoln, two children: Jane Susannah (Ronald) Clink of Wellington, New Zealand and Lisa Marie (John) Scopazzi of Sausalito, California; four granddaughters: Elisabeth Clink, Margaret (Glen) Adlam , Hannah Clink, Juli Nokleberg (Michael Hychko), a brother George (Betty) Roleder, brother-in-law Gailen (Evelyn) Balke, and many dear nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 12, at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Johnson, with Pastor Bill Shaner officiating. Visitation will be held from noon – 8 p.m. at Hall Mortuary, 205 Main Street in Johnson. Interment will be at the St. Matthew's Lutheran Cemetery in Johnson. Memorials contributions may be given to St. Matthew's Cemetery Fund. Services are entrusted to Hall Mortuary, 205 Main Street, Johnson. Condolences can be shared online at www.hallfuneral.net