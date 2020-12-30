Rev. Dwight Dale Snesrud

December 9, 1930 - December 28, 2020

Rev. Dwight Dale Snesrud, age 90, of Lincoln went to be with the Lord on December 28, 2020. Dwight was born on December 9, 1930, to Alner and Lucille Snesrud. He was known for his faith, love of family, and storytelling.

Dwight is survived by his children – Dorothy Snesrud; William (Linda) Snesrud; Deborah (Keith) Mueske; James (Melody) Snesrud; 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, nieces and nephews, and sister-in-law Mary Hawkes.

The family will have a private service now followed by a 'Celebration of Life' at a later date. Memorials can be directed to Placerville Camp UCC Rapid City, SD; HoriSun Hospice Community Foundation in Lincoln, NE; and the churches he faithfully served.