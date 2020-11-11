Rev. Dr. Leonard R. Hill, 94, passed away on November 7, 2020. He was born August 15, 1926, to Rollie and Alice Hill in Clinton, Iowa. Dr. Hill focused on helping others his entire life. He served as a full-time pastor at several churches and continued in ministry for the rest of his life. He designed and implemented the Adult Basic Education program for the state of Nebraska serving as the Director of Adult Education. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1969. He was active in Cornhusker Council of Boy Scouts of America and was the co-advisor of the Order of the Arrow.