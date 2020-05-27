Rev. Donald Dean Gaines
May 24, 2020

Rev. Donald Dean Gaines,, 92, retired Ordained Minister of American Baptist Churches, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Wichita, KS.

Rev. Gaines was preceded in death by his first and second wives, Arlene and Merna Gaines; parents, Marion and Emma Gaines; sister, Bonnie Fox; and step-son, Bruce Jernberg. Survivors include his sons, Ronald Gaines (Loree), Randy Gaines (Melinda), and Jay Gaines (Tiffany); sister, Doris Horner; step-daughters, Barbara Horton and Beth Jernberg; ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be sent to: Prairie Homestead, 1605 W. May St., Wichita, KS 67213. Private family services will be held, but you may share online condolences, view the Tribute Video, and watch the live-streamed webcast at 10 am, Friday, May 29, at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.

