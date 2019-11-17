{{featured_button_text}}
Rev. Darrel E. Berg

November 14, 1920 - August 15, 2019

A memorial celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Red Oak Room in the Peter Kewitt Lodge at Mahoney State Park in Ashland. Luncheon to follow. Please mention that you are attending the Berg Memorial at the Park entrance.

