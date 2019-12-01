April 24, 1929 - November 25, 2019
Rev. Clarence (“Clip”) Multer Higgins, Jr., 90, of Lincoln, Nebraska died peacefully on November 25th, 2019 at Tabitha Residence Martha House. Clip was born on April 24th, 1929 in Coshocton, Ohio, to Rev. Clarence M. Higgins, Sr. and Dorothy (Brunner) Higgins.
He was the retired Conference Minister for the Nebraska Conference of the United Church of Christ (U.C.C.). Previously Clip served parishes in Stone Creek and Archbold, Ohio, and later served in the Illinois Conference of the U.C.C. as Program Director and Associate Conference Minister. Clip was graduated from Heidelberg College (now University) in Tiffin, Ohio, and Eden Theological Seminary, Webster Grove, Missouri.
You have free articles remaining.
In retirement, he continued to offer pastoral care, including serving as an interim pastor in Australia. Clip was a devout member of Vine Congregational Church, served on the Lincoln Inter-Faith Council, advocated for homeless services in Lincoln, and was an ever faithful Husker fan.
Clip, Dad/Pops/Grandpa/Great-Grandpa, was loved by all who knew him. A grace-filled spirit, he was a good and faithful servant, project guy (“bring your work gloves!”), gardener without peer, builder, dreamer, leader, and family man. He never knew a stranger-all were welcomed into his life with warmth, acceptance, and love.
Along with his wife Janice, he traveled the world to bear witness to God's creation. Above all, he derived greatest joy from time with family.
Family members include adult children Ruth (John) Schleyer, Portland, OR; Tim (Marie) Higgins, Naperville, IL; Dr. Jonathan (Toni) Farrell-Higgins, Topeka, KS; Rev. David (Rev. Beth) Long-Higgins, Delaware, OH; Daniel (Liesl) Higgins, Bellevue, OH; and Mary Higgins, Lincoln, NE; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother Rev. Charles (Virginia) Higgins, Danbury, NH. Preceded in death by loving wife Janice (Ruth Kellermeyer) Higgins; his parents, and brother Rev. Thomas Higgins. Surrounded in love by companion Viki Kugler and her family.
Visitation beginning January 10, 2020 from 3 – 7 p.m. and a Memorial Service on January 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. all at Vine Congregational United Church of Christ, 1800 Twin Ridge Road, Lincoln. Rev. Renae Koehler and Rev. David Long-Higgins to officiate. Cremation is planned. Arrangements by Roper and Sons Funeral Services. Memorial gifts to Vine U.C.C. Foundation-Youth Services, Lincoln City Mission (https://pcmlincoln.org), and Nebraska Conference U.C.C. Academic Debt Retirement Fund. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.