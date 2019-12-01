April 24, 1929 - November 25, 2019

Rev. Clarence (“Clip”) Multer Higgins, Jr., 90, of Lincoln, Nebraska died peacefully on November 25th, 2019 at Tabitha Residence Martha House. Clip was born on April 24th, 1929 in Coshocton, Ohio, to Rev. Clarence M. Higgins, Sr. and Dorothy (Brunner) Higgins.

He was the retired Conference Minister for the Nebraska Conference of the United Church of Christ (U.C.C.). Previously Clip served parishes in Stone Creek and Archbold, Ohio, and later served in the Illinois Conference of the U.C.C. as Program Director and Associate Conference Minister. Clip was graduated from Heidelberg College (now University) in Tiffin, Ohio, and Eden Theological Seminary, Webster Grove, Missouri.

In retirement, he continued to offer pastoral care, including serving as an interim pastor in Australia. Clip was a devout member of Vine Congregational Church, served on the Lincoln Inter-Faith Council, advocated for homeless services in Lincoln, and was an ever faithful Husker fan.