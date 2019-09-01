July 8, 1931 - August 29, 2019
Reta Leggett, 88 of Lincoln, passed away August 29, 2019. Reta was born on July 8, 1931, in Cheney, Nebraska to Ivan and Hazel (Hewson) Kilpatrick.
Reta is survived by her daughter Matrissa Leggett and son Brad (wife Carol) Leggett, both of Lincoln; grandchildren: Anthony De Palma and Dassie (husband Michoel) Brofman, both of Denver; Rachel De Palma and Christina Alff, both of Lincoln and Jeremiah Leggett of Sydney, Australia; Alyssa (husband Eric) White of Kearney and Ashley Leggett of York; great grandchildren Vanessa De Palma, Judah Alff, Miriam Brofman and Eli Brofman, Brecken and Brezlyn White and Peyton Kouma and Declan Brouillette; sister Jan Harris and her husband Tim Bukoske and nephew Keith Harris. She is preceded in death by her parents and two children, Laurie Leggett and Brian Leggett.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Lincoln Church of Christ (56th and Vine). Burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery in York, Nebraska.Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. bmlfh.com
