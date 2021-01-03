 Skip to main content
Renee Sue Edelmaier
Renee Sue Edelmaier

Renee Sue Edelmaier

Renee Sue Edelmaier

September 19, 1954 - December 27, 2020

Renee Sue Edelmaier, 66, of Lincoln, NE passed away December 27, 2020. She was born September 19, 1954 in Beatrice, NE to Robert and Rosemary (Hier) Bartak. She was a fighter and had an 11-year battle with cancer. Renee worked at Cushman Motor Work as an Office Accountant for 17 years and at Reelquick as a factory worker for 10 years.

She is survived by her husband, Robert, mother, Rosemary Bartak, 2 sisters, and 3 brothers. Preceded in death by her father, Robert Bartak, and brothers, Robert Bartak and Tomas Bartak.

Condolences online at Lincolnalternativefuneral.com

