Renee Sue Edelmaier, 66, of Lincoln, NE passed away December 27, 2020. She was born September 19, 1954 in Beatrice, NE to Robert and Rosemary (Hier) Bartak. She was a fighter and had an 11-year battle with cancer. Renee worked at Cushman Motor Work as an Office Accountant for 17 years and at Reelquick as a factory worker for 10 years.