× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 30, 1940 - August 14, 2020

Rene Marie (Rockenbach) Campbell was born September 30, 1940 in Portland, OR, the oldest of what would become the five children of Harry and Nellie Rockenbach. She ascended to her heavenly home on August 14, 2020. Rene moved with her family to Nebraska in 1945 when her parents returned to the family farm near Eagle so the grandparents could retire in town.

Rene lived in many places in her life including Las Vegas, Galveston, Virginia, but returned to Nebraska after the death of her husband in 2005. Since then she has been a fixture at Pitch parties in both Eagle and Palmyra. If you ask anyone what they most remember about Rene, it will be her unfailing generosity in helping others, whether friends or strangers, and SHE WAS FUN.

Rene is survived by two daughters, Barbara (Russ) Bodfield of Lincoln, and Renee' (Robert) Moller of Las Vegas, a sister Judy of Lincoln, and two brothers, Fred (Julie) of Papillion, and Dick (Sue) of Eagle, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd “Sonny” Campbell, her son, Jeff, her parents, and a sister, Jo Ortlieb.

Funeral Service following current health guidelines: Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:00AM with visitation 1-hour prior at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home (5200 R Street) Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnccfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Rene Campbell , please visit Tribute Store.