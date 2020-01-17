Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Regina E. Whyte, 77 of Lincoln, formerly of Grand Island and Kearney, died Sunday, January 12, 2020. Celebration of life service will be at 1 PM Thursday, January 23rd at All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 South Locust, Grand Island. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.