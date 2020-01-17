You have free articles remaining.
January 12, 2020
Regina E. Whyte, 77 of Lincoln, formerly of Grand Island and Kearney, died Sunday, January 12, 2020. Celebration of life service will be at 1 PM Thursday, January 23rd at All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 South Locust, Grand Island. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Service information
Jan 23
Celebration of Life Service
Thursday, January 23, 2020
1:00PM
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 S Locust St
Grand Island, NE 68801
