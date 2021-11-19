Regina Alvina “Ginger” Martin

September 21, 1934 - November 18, 2021

Regina Alvina “Ginger” Martin, 87, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2021, in her home surrounded by family.

Ginger was born September 21, 1934, in Tilden, Nebraska; the daughter of Mary (Kadavy) and Martin VanErt. She was the ninth of ten children. She was married to Benjamin O. Martin on January 28, 1956. Together they had seven children and adopted four more. They were married nearly 66 years and blessed with 11 children, 37 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren with more on the way. Ginger was a devout wife, loving mother, caring nurse, and faithful Roman Catholic.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her nine siblings, and two of her children – daughter Mary Martin and son Dr. James “Jim” Martin. She is survived by her beloved husband Ben; children Kim (Bill) Benson, Dr. Jeff (Donna) Martin, Dr. Steve (Simone) Martin, Jeanne Martin, Dr. Mike (Viann) Martin, Shannon (Doug) Carroll, Joni Duncan, Julie (Pat) Melena, Jill (Chris) Bessmer, and daughter-in-law Jill Ruskamp (Randy); 37 grandchildren and their spouses, and 35 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Pender, Nebraska, on Sunday, November 21, from 5:00 p.m until 7:00 p.m., with a rosary immediately following. The funeral will be held at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021. Burial will be in the Rosehill Cemetery of Pender. Munderloh - Smith Funeral Home of Pender is in charge of the arrangements. Those who wish to remember Ginger in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Catholic Charities, the organization through which Ben and Ginger were able to adopt four of their children; or through Saint Jude’s Children’s