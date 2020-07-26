Reed Clark passed away on July 19, 2020. He was born on December 25, 1949 in Dawson, NE to John S. Clark and Marie (Utermohlen) Clark. He started his education in a 1 room school and finished at UNL Law. He practiced law in Fremont, McCook, and was County Attorney for Hitchcock County. He married Sue Alexander in 1981. Reed worked for the NE Dept. of Health & Human Services with Child Support Enforcement until he retired in 2015. He enjoyed the Lincoln Civil War Round Table, and his Tuesday morning pinochle group.