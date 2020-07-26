December 25, 1949 - July 19, 2020
Reed Clark passed away on July 19, 2020. He was born on December 25, 1949 in Dawson, NE to John S. Clark and Marie (Utermohlen) Clark. He started his education in a 1 room school and finished at UNL Law. He practiced law in Fremont, McCook, and was County Attorney for Hitchcock County. He married Sue Alexander in 1981. Reed worked for the NE Dept. of Health & Human Services with Child Support Enforcement until he retired in 2015. He enjoyed the Lincoln Civil War Round Table, and his Tuesday morning pinochle group.
Preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Shirley M. (Clark) Kerl Boehmer. He is survived by his wife Suzanne; daughter Johnna; nieces Marcia Hunzeker, Joyce Kubicek, Beth Magnuson, and Lesa Johnson Klein; nephew Terry Kerl; and many cousins, great and great-great nieces and nephews
A memorial service will be held on on Monday July 27 at 1:30 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A St.) Visitation will precede the service starting at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Lincoln Food Bank or the Capital Humane Society.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.