Rebecca Lynn Rea
Rebecca Lynn Rea

Rebecca Lynn Rea

August 13, 1954 - April 10, 2020

Rebecca Lynn Rea, age 65, of York, died April 10, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Crystal (Lydell) Pinneo of York, sons Leo (Lori) Rea of McCool Junction, and Justin (Kathy) Rea of Bradshaw; eight grandchildren, brothers William G (Elnora), Robert, Dave (Linda), Jerry (Bev), Les, sisters Megan (Bill) McGraw, and Peggy (Bob) Frerichs.

Due to the COVID 19 situation, Rebecca's private family service will be webcasted live on Metz Mortuary's Facebook page starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. There will be limited visitation 1-8 p.m., Monday, April 13, and then all day Tuesday at the mortuary. Condolences: metzmortuary.com.

