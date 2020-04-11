Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Rebecca Lynn Rea, age 65, of York, died April 10, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Crystal (Lydell) Pinneo of York, sons Leo (Lori) Rea of McCool Junction, and Justin (Kathy) Rea of Bradshaw; eight grandchildren, brothers William G (Elnora), Robert, Dave (Linda), Jerry (Bev), Les, sisters Megan (Bill) McGraw, and Peggy (Bob) Frerichs.

Due to the COVID 19 situation, Rebecca's private family service will be webcasted live on Metz Mortuary's Facebook page starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. There will be limited visitation 1-8 p.m., Monday, April 13, and then all day Tuesday at the mortuary. Condolences: metzmortuary.com.