Rebecca Lynn Johnson (Fritchie) died March 6, 2023 in her home with her precious dog Izzy. She was born August 18, 1960 in Lincoln, Ne to Paul and Katie Fritchie.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 1:00pm until 4:00pm at Bethany Park in Lincoln. There will be lunch and sharing of fond memories of Rebecca.