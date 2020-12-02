Raymond Weldon Noffsinger

August 25, 1959 - November 23, 2020

Raymond Weldon Noffsinger, 61 of Sibley, MO, formerly of Lincoln, NE, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, MO. Raymond was born August 25, 1959, in Oklahoma City, OK, to Thomas and Linda (Shotwell) Noffsinger. He moved to Omaha, NE, at a young age and graduated from Technical High School in 1977. He attended the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.

On September 5, 1981, Ray married Julie Hanson in Lincoln, NE, where they lived over 35 years prior to moving to Sibley, MO, in 2014. Ray had worked as a software developer for the State of Nebraska, Nebraska Book Company, and PenLink all of Lincoln, NE, and had most recently worked for Mobilis Technologies of Blue Springs, MO. He enjoyed computers, riding motorcycles, reading, cooking and photography.