Raymond Thomsen

Memorial services, 2:00 PM, Tuesday, 12/15/2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary Chapel in Beatrice. Husker attire is encouraged for the service. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required. If you would like to watch Raymond's service, it will be livestreamed on Harman-Wright Mortuary's Facebook page. Visitation will be held from noon until 8:00 PM, Monday, 12/14/2020 at the mortuary. A memorial is suggested to the Cortland Ballfield concession stand, Cortland Masonic Lodge or Centenary United Methodist Church. www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in charge of arrangements.