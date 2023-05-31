Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Raymond Robert Kiser

February 20, 1937 - May 24, 2023

Raymond Robert Kiser, age 86, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, as a result of metastatic cancer. He died at home in the loving presence of his family.

Ray was born on February 20, 1937, to John D. Kiser and Rose M. Kiser of St Paul, Nebraska. Ray was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings and is survived by his brother Larry (Susan) Kiser, St Paul, NE and Rose Marie Muller, Littleton CO.

Ray leaves behind his wife Carol D. (Mower) Kiser; his children, daughter Susan Rae (Kiser) Davidson (husband Greg Davidson); son John Robert Kiser; his grandchildren, Genna Rae (Kiser) Lehr, (husband Levi Lehr); Kennedy Rose Kiser, Elizabeth Elaine Davidson, and Christopher Robert Davidson; great-grandson Hyker Raymond Lehr; his sister-in-law Jerilyn Rae Mower, Marilyn B. Engler, Seward, NE, sweet Lola, and many nieces and nephews. All will surely miss Ray and his humor.

A private Memorial Service will be held at St Matthew's Episcopal Church with Father Tim Anderson officiating.