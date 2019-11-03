Raymond Maurice Lee
March 30, 1947 - October 30, 2019
Ray Lee of Lincoln, died on Wednesday, October 30th, 2019 at the Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln. He was 72 years young. Ray was born in Providence, Rhode Island on March 30th, 1947, to Opal Donna (Linder) and James (Jim) Arnold Lee. His parents were sweethearts that met in France while serving in an Army medical unit during WWII, and married quickly after meeting, in Belgium. Opal was an Army nurse, and Jim was a medic. Ray was named after his parent's brothers, that lost their lives in WWII. For their 40th wedding anniversary, Ray and his wife Cathy traveled to France and Belgium and were able to see the base in which Ray's parents wed. Upon the end of the war, the family lived in Providence, Rhode Island, and then moved back to Nebraska, where Ray's mom, Opal was from.
Ray grew up in Norfolk, Nebraska. He played football, baseball, golf, basketball, and a mean tuba. He was an all around great athlete, and those skills were apparent in his daughters and grandchildren. It was in the 5th grade in Norfolk, that he met the love of his life, Catherine (Neely) Lee. Both Ray and Cathy graduated from Norfolk High School in 1965. They continued to attend class reunions, and keep in touch with their fellow Norfolk Panthers. Ray set a Norfolk High School golf record for low score at Norfolk Country Club, that was not broken for 45 years.
Ray and Cathy were married on March 26th, 1966 in Lincoln. Ray worked at Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Lincoln for 33 years. Ray and Cathy resided in Lincoln, and lived the majority of their married life in Northeast Lincoln, where they raised their three daughters. Ray and Cathy were members of Hillcrest Country Club for many years. Upon his retirement from Goodyear, Arizona also was home for Ray and Cathy, both full and part time. They continued to golf together in Arizona and were members of the Sundance Golf Community in Buckeye, Arizona.
Ray was the epitome of hard work, a family man, a dry sense of humor, a superior golfer with three hole in ones in his lifetime, and the best advice giver in the whole world. Ray was most proud of his family.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Lee of Lincoln. Sisters and Brothers in Law: Carol (Jon) of North Platte, NE, Rich Neely of Appleton, WI, and Jon (Marti) Neely of Omaha. Daughters: Julie Lee Lawler of Lincoln, Susan Lowe (John) of Lincoln, and Carrie Lee-Small (Mike) of O'Fallon, MO. Grandchildren: Ian, Harrison and Logan Biehl; Grace, Emma, Sophia and Clara Halsted, Taylor Lee, Madelyn and Audrey Small. Numerous golfing buddies, incredible neighbors, and his co-workers at Baxter Toyota.
Preceded in death by his parents: James and Opal Lee, parents-in-law: Jerry and Jane Neely; and a slew of Schnauzers, Fritz, Reggie and Buddy.
Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Nov. 3rd at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street. Celebration of Life service: Monday, Nov. 4th at 10:00 a.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.lincolnfh.com