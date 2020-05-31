July 15, 1934 - March 28, 2020
Raymond Laverne Irons, 85, of Plainfield, Illinois passed away on, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Raymond was born on July 15, 1934 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Clyde and Louise Irons.
Raymond was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie, step-son Thomas Brethouwer and 9 siblings. He is survived by his brother, Pete Irons, step-sons Kenneth and Dennis Brethouwer plus other family members.
A private family memorial service will be held at a future date due to the current pandemic circumstances.
