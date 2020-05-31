× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 15, 1934 - March 28, 2020

Raymond Laverne Irons, 85, of Plainfield, Illinois passed away on, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Raymond was born on July 15, 1934 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Clyde and Louise Irons.

Raymond was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie, step-son Thomas Brethouwer and 9 siblings. He is survived by his brother, Pete Irons, step-sons Kenneth and Dennis Brethouwer plus other family members.

A private family memorial service will be held at a future date due to the current pandemic circumstances.

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Irons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.