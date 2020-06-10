× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 4, 2020

Raymond L. Janousek, 95, of Lincoln passed away June 4, 2020. Raymond was born to Bessie and James Janousek in Brainard, Nebraska. Raymond attended Brainard High and graduated from the University of Nebraska with top honors in civil engineering. Upon graduation he joined Abel Construction Company where he served as vice president for many years. Raymond enjoyed gardening and extensive travel with his wife of 40 years, Marilyn.

Survived by children Jane and Sam Yowell of Lincoln and granddaughter, Paige Yowell of Denver. Raymond was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn and son, John Yowell.

Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2020 9-10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1940 South 77th Street. Rosary will be 10 am at the church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Private family burial will follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Food Bank of Lincoln in memory of Raymond. Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com