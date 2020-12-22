July 19, 1921 - December 19, 2020

Raymond Hugh Hickman, Sr. was born in College View, Nebraska, on July 19, 1921. Deceased December 19, 2020 (99 years & 5 months). He graduated from Lincoln High School. Married Betty Lou Hurley on August 3, 1940, who preceded him in death. Then he married Joan Thomas, who preceded him in death.

Survived by daughters: Constance Danese, Cindy Hickman, and Carol Ann (Dan) Turk. Sons: Ray (Rosemary) Hickman, Jr., Steven Hurley, and Greg Hurley. Preceding him in death were daughter Sharral Goslee and son Wales Hurley. Survived by 16 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.

He was a member of the Piedmont Park Seventh-Day Adventist Church and served as a lay pastor in Louisiana, Utah, and Virginia for several years.

Burial will be held in Hot Springs, Arkansas, at the convenience of the family. Condolences and “Hugs from Home” online at Roperandsons.com.