Raymond Howard Lyons

Lincoln, November 17, 1953 - March 3, 2023

Raymond Howard Lyons, 69, of Lincoln, NE, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2023, at his home in Lincoln. He was surrounded and held by his loved ones as he transitioned to the Lord. Howard was born in Pensacola, FL to parents, Carl and Dorothy on November 17, 1953.

After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1972, he then joined the military, serving in the United States Army. He retired from his long-time business, Precision Siding and Windows, in December.

Howard is survived by his spouse, Jolene Thomas; children, Alicia Rodriguez, Brett (Kirsten) Lyons, Lindsey (Soroud) Fattah and Ryan (Elizabeth) Thomas; sisters, Barb Mitchell and Pam (Gene) Coe; grandchildren, Jasmyn and Malia Rodriguez, and Dylan and Anna Lyons; and many loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Patricia Johnson.

Funeral service and reception will be held at Wyuka Funeral Home and Cemetery on March 15, 2023, at 1 p.m. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in Howard's honor. Condolences may be left online at www.wyuka.com