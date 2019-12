Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Raymond G. Beason, Jr., 77, of Lincoln passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. He served in the National Guard. Memorial service will be held 10:30 am, December 13, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, 525 N 58th Street. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com