Raymond Eugene Crouse

February 22, 1946 - April 5, 2020

Raymond Crouse 74, passed away at home surrounded by family. He was born on his family farm south of Bloomington, NE. to George and Marie Crouse. After school he moved to Lincoln and went to work at ADM for 39 years when he retired. September 17, 2001 he married the love of his life, Deb, and lived in Lincoln until moving to Bennet for 10 years. He worked part time for the Village for several years before moving back to Lincoln.

Survived by wife Deb, brothers Harold, Delbert; sister Myrtle. There are four women in his life that he considered his daughters. Angie Roby who is actually his niece and three step daughters Alisa, Joey & Sarah. All four he referred to as "my girls". He also had many nieces, nephews, grandchildren; great grandchildren and loving friends. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers Francis, George & Clifford; little sister Susan.

Celebration of life at later date. Condolences may be sent to 5118 W. McGuire Rd. Lincoln, Ne. 68524

