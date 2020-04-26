× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 1, 1935 - April 22, 2020

Raymond E. Sankey, age 84 of Lincoln passed away on Wednesday April 22, 2020 at his home with family by his side. Raymond was born September 1, 1935 in Elk Creek, Nebraska to Richard L. and Leora (Wright) Sankey. Ray graduated from Ashland High School in 1954. He served in the Navy from 1954 to 1957 on the Aircraft Carrier, USS Hornet. He married Elizabeth Hall on October 10, 1959; they have 2 children.

Ray was an Extradition Officer for the Department of Corrections until his retirement. He also enjoyed working part time for many years in Security at Sears and served as a Redcoat at the Lincoln Municipal Airport after his retirement. Most of all, Ray enjoyed being with his grandchildren and attending their activities.

Preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Keith Sankey and Boyd Sankey. Survived by wife Elizabeth (Liz); son David (Colleen) Sankey; daughter Shari Sankey Beberniss, 5 grandchildren: Drew (Sarah) Sankey; Austin (Brooke) Sankey; Regan Sankey; Bradley Beberniss and Reid Beberniss.

Private family burial service at Lincoln Memorial Park April 29, 2020. Memorials to the VA Hospital or Capitol City Christian Church. Condolences may be left at www.lincolnfh.com

