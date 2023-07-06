Visitation will be held from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Dwight. The visitation will resume at Assumption Catholic Church with the family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. A Rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Assumption Catholic Church with Father Raymond Jansen Celebrating the Mass. Graveside Service and Interment: Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Dwight