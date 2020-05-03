March 2, 1923 - April 27, 2020
Raymond Calkins, March 2, 1923 to April 27, 2020, passed away at 97 years of age in Lincoln, Nebraska. Preceded in death by the love of his life, Betty Baggs Calkins, in 2006. Ray practiced law for 30 years in Beatrice and was a partner in the Lincoln law firm Mattson, Ricketts, Davies, Stewart and Calkins until retirement in 1988. He will be missed because he was so very loved.
Survivors include: Jean and Bob Miller of Lincoln, Nebraska; Kay and Gordon Stewart of Minneapolis, Minnesota; John and Liz Calkins of Tucson, Arizona; Pat and Patty Calkins of Woodbury, Minnesota; Beth and Wayne Brown of Denver, Colorado; Lori and Craig Neid of Charleston, So. Carolina; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be left online at roperandsons.com
