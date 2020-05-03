Raymond Calkins, March 2, 1923 to April 27, 2020, passed away at 97 years of age in Lincoln, Nebraska. Preceded in death by the love of his life, Betty Baggs Calkins, in 2006. Ray practiced law for 30 years in Beatrice and was a partner in the Lincoln law firm Mattson, Ricketts, Davies, Stewart and Calkins until retirement in 1988. He will be missed because he was so very loved.