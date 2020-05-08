× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 5, 2020

Raymond C. Lemon 80 of Lincoln, NE passed away May 5, 2020. Born in Parker, KS to Raymond and Velda (Odell) Lemon in 1939. Graduate of Beatrice High School, retired U.S. Air Force and former Service Director for United Airlines. Raymond was passionate about his grandchildren, NU Football, fishing, farming and reading. He loved airplanes, cars and his dogs.

Survivors include wife Kay Lemon of Lincoln, daughter Michelle Lemon (Carl Chrisman) of Lincoln, son Michael Lemon of Lincoln, 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, sisters Charlotte (Rusty) Clark, Marnie (Scott) Duncan, brother Merle (Mary) Lemon. Preceded in death by son Matthew Lemon and parents Raymond and Velda.

Graveside Service will be Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11:00am at Calvary Cemetery. Father Shravankumar Raminedi officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Homeless Veterans Fund # 2254, c/o VA Hospital-Lincoln Clinic, 600 South 70th Street, Lincoln, NE 68510, Atten: Volunteer Services. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com

