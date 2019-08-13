Raymond A. “Ray” Masters
March 29, 1932 - August 10, 2019
Ray was born in Oelwein, Iowa to Jess and Effie Masters. He was number 11 of 13 children. Ray joined the Navy on January 3, 1951 and served as a radarman on the USS Macon and the USS Iowa during the Korean War. Ray moved to Chicago after discharge from the Navy in October of 1954 to apprentice as a Tool & Die Maker. There he met the love of his life, Alyce. Ray and Alyce enjoyed 63 years of life together. They had many wonderful adventures. Ray moved his family to Lincoln in 1977 to open a manufacturing plant for Molex, Inc. He became an avid Husker fan and a member of the Sowers Club.
Ray is survived by his wife of 63 years, Alyce (Nelson); daughter, Lorrie Kurfman (Dan) of Omaha; sons, Ray Masters Jr. (Rima) of Charlottesville, VA, and John Masters of Valley, NE; seven grandchildren: Lauren, Sean, Courtney (Cole), Seth (Kayley), Michael, Kyle, and Connor. He is also survived by a brother, Wayne Masters of Columbus, OH; sisters, Dolores Novak of Rowley, IA and Norma VanHaaften of Minnetonka, MN; and many nephews and nieces.
Visitation Mon, August 12 from 4-7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tues, August 13 at 10am at St Patrick Catholic Church, 20500 W. Maple Rd. in Elkhorn, NE. Memorials to Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters of Christ the King, Lincoln and St. Patrick's Parish in Elkhorn.
To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Masters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.